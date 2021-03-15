The ever-prolific Paul Weller (The Jam, Style Council) will release– yes, you read that right– his 16th solo album soon!

Fat Pop Vol. 1 drops May 14th and Weller calls it, “a celebration of music and what it’s given us all. No matter what situation you are in, and we’re in one now, music doesn’t let you down, does it?”

Photo: Polydor

You may have heard us playing his first single, “Cosmic Fringes”, but now Weller has shared another taste of it. Check out the lyric video for the soulful track “Glad Times”…

