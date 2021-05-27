Any music fan will no doubt find this fascinating!

PBS has announced it will air a six-part documentary on the world of music photography called ICON: Music Through the Lens.

In a statement PBS described the docu-series in this way:

“Featuring irreverent interviews with some of the most famous music photographers, musicians, gallerists, music journalists and social commentators, Icon: Music Through the Lens captures what it was like on both sides of the camera when the most recognizable images in history were taken. Via studio portraits, record sleeves, coffee table books, along with magazine photo shoots, fine art, and images taken at live shows and exhibitions, viewers will learn about the origins of these enduring, iconic images and the future of music photography.”

As well as some of the most-respected music photographers in the world, the series will also feature commentary from musicians like Alice Cooper, Ziggy Marley, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Nick Mason from Pink Floyd, and Julian Lennon.

Icon: Music Through the Lens will air on Fridays, from July 16th to August 13th, at 9pm ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

Check out the trailer…

