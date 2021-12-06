Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s in honor of our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown happening now through Dec. 10th. The Beatles dominated the charts in the 1960’s and you will definitely hear them throughout our Countdown this week. They have also been a favorite to cover in this series by Louisville artists. Singer Andi Ramser of Andi Zyland teamed up with Louisville band War Panties for a fun version of the 1963 single “I Want to Hold Your Hand” which would be The Beatles first number 1 hit in America right before they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. The rest is Beatlemania history!