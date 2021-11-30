Maybe you’ve heard Kathleen Hoye‘s new song “Riptide” on WFPK and thought that’s a great song. Is there more? Why yes there is! Kathleen participated in Peace, Love & Louisville, a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. She did the song “April Come She Will” by Simon & Garfunkel, one of the most popular singing duos of the 20th Century. The song was first recorded in 1965 on Paul Simon’s Songbook while he was living in London. Then it appeared on the 1966 album with Art Garfunkel on their second studio album Sounds of Silence. It’s a lovely meditation on the changing of the seasons matched with the moods of a girl Paul was enthralled with then. We are enthralled with Kathleen’s version as well.