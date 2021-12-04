Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have a duo called Jam On The Porch covering Gram Parsons’ “Hickory Wind” from 1968. The song first appeared on The Byrds Sweetheart of The Rodeo album. Although it was co-written with Bob Buchanan, it became a signature song for Gram. Karen & Gary give us a personal twist about the song:

Gary Harmon and Karen Kaye are longtime friends who share a deep love of music and a special fondness for John Prine. With Gary steeped in blues and rock-n-roll and Karen’s love of bluegrass and old-time/roots, they find their musical collaboration highly rewarding. They play weekly wherever they can—and especially prefer porches, thanks to COVID!

Why Hickory Wind? The song is special to Karen, because it was the last song she and her daddy were singing together before he died and one she sang for him at his funeral. And also because Gary and Karen admire Gram Parsons’ invention of American Cosmic Music! And, well, the song is beautiful!

Gary and Karen are deeply grateful to WFPK for its continued and ongoing support of local music.