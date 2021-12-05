Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we feature a familiar voice to our listeners and that is our very own Michael Young, host of Roots & Boots which has aired every Sunday afternoon for many years now on WFPK. Michael is our resident Country music aficionado and is also a musician who performs around town occasionally. For his version of Merle Haggard‘s 1969 classic “Okie From Muskogee”, Michael teamed up with Louisville musician Oscar Parsons. It appears they had a good time making their video! But first a little background info about the song from Michael:

“Okie was released in September 1969, and reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart, where it stayed #1 for four weeks. It also reached #41 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart, becoming a minor pop hit. The live version of Okie from Muskogee—along with the live album, “from Muskogee” was named the Country Music Association Single and Album of the Year in 1970. The co-writer, Roy Burris, was Merle’s drummer and sometime tour bus driver. The song began with the two trading one-liners about small-town life.”