Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. There was a recent tribute to Joni Mitchell by Louisville artists at Zanzabar that covered her long career and many decades of music. But Danny Flanigan took a song from her debut album of 1968 called Song to A Seagull. The video is of his performance that night featuring a lovely version of “Cactus Tree”. Catch Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus with special guests on Dec. 30th again at Zanzabar!