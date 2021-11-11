Hey Louisville musicians, we want to hear from you! WFPK is gearing up for our Top 500 1960’s Countdown happening Dec. 6th – 10th and we’d love for you to participate by submitting a homemade video of yourselves doing a song from the 1960’s! That’s a whole decade of choices be it rock, pop, Motown, psychedelic rock or whatever you choose! All you gotta do is record yourself doing a cover, upload it to Youtube, then send the video link to WFPK host Laura Shine. We’ll post it on our site and socials. Extra points for dressing up in 60’s garb!

The deadline for submissions is Friday, December 3, 2021. Send to lshine@wfpk.org. Feel free to include why you chose the song that you covered and some background info on yourself. Thanks! Peace, Love & Louisville!

Check out Billy Strings homemade video and cover of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” below.