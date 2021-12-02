Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have powerhouse singer Sarah Breit giving the Otis Redding song “I’ve Got Dreams to Remember” the cover version it deserves meaning it’s great! Otis was a soul singer whose life was cut short in a plane crash in 1967. He was only 26 years old. The song appeared on the posthumous album The Immortal Otis Redding in 1968. Sarah is accompanied on guitar by Chet Surgener.