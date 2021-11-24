Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have a Mamas & The Papas cover featuring The North Bayly Project doing “Dedicated to The One I Love”. The original version was by the “5” Royales, then a big hit for The Shirelles, and a well known version from The Mamas & The Papas in 1967. It was the first time Michelle Phillips got to take the lead vocal over Mama Cass Elliot and appeared on their album The Mamas & The Papas Deliver. The North Bayly Project is a trio from Louisville that features Mary Lou Fitzgerald ( a serious hippie dressed in ’60’s garb = extra points!), Teresa Willis, and Rick Pendleton that got their start playing free front porch concerts during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. They’re pretty groovy!