We asked Bluegrass musician Aaron Bibelhauser, host of Bluegrass Evolution on Sundays from 6-9pm on WFPK, to participate in our new web series featuring covers from the 1960’s and he did in a great way. He covered “One Tin Soldier” that was first recorded in 1969 by The Original Caste from Canada. It became an even bigger hit in the early 70’s when the band Coven did a version for the popular film Billy Jack. His video is perfect: not slick, not overproduced by any means, and very simply done. Aaron is a mega talent not only in Louisville but known nationally for his songwriting and musicianship. We are so thrilled he participated in Peace, Love & Louisville!

If you’d like to participate, how to do that is right here. Don’t forget to tune in for our Top 500 Albums of the 60’s Countdown beginning December 6th!