Peace, Love & Louisville is a web series featuring Louisville musicians covering songs of the 1960’s as we gear up for our Top 500 Albums of The 60’s Countdown beginning Dec. 6th. Today, we have a number 1 hit from 1960 originally done by The Shirelles and written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King. Carole King would do her own version of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” later in 1971 for the Tapestry album, one of the best selling albums of all time. The song is covered by Louisville’s own Brigid Kaelin, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, who plays the part with a groovy blouse and straightened hair for her video = extra points!