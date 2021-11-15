As we make our way to the Top 500 Greatest Albums of the 1960’s countdown happening December 6 through the 10th on WFPK, we received our first video of a 1960’s cover by Steve Katsikas on piano and vocals with Karsten Nelson on guitar and Rob Payne on upright bass for Peace, Love & Louisville, a series featuring local artists doing ’60’s covers. They covered “A Rose for Emily” originally done in 1968 by The Zombies. Keep them coming! To learn how to submit yours click on this groovy link.