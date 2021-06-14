Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament is back with the announcement of his fourth solo album. The upcoming album, titled I Should Be Outside, follows last year’s pandemic EP American Death Squad, and was also composed during lockdown.

The album’s title track and another tune named “I Hear Ya” are available for pre-order on Pearl Jam’s online store, and the rest of the album is set to be released on August 10. Read Ament’s full statement about the conception of I Should Be Outside below.

