Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament on New Solo LP, Revisits Ten & No Code, and What To Expect

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament catches up with Kyle Meredith to dig into his new solo album, I Should Be Outside, a pandemic record that finds him mirroring the world’s news and the loss in his own life. The bassist/guitarist tells us about the art series that coincides with the record, as well as his art for some of Pearl Jam’s most iconic LPs, including No Code, which is celebrating twenty five years. Ament takes us back to the writing and recording of that pivotal album and how his side project Three Fish brought influence into the recording sessions. The clocks are then turned back to 1991 for the 30th anniversary of Ten and the feelings and environment that went into the iconic album, as well as taking some inspiration from Cheap Trick when he wrote the music to Jeremy and Why Go. Jeff also gives us a hint on the next Vault release, which sounds like it’ll be an early 90s show, and an update on what happens next with Pearl Jam, as he tells us they’ve been jamming together (maybe a record could happen???) and hope to be back on the road by later next year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below: