Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and singer-songwriter Mason Jennings have teamed up as Painted Shield and sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about their self-titled debut album, how they got together, and recruiting Matt Chamberlain, Brittany Davis, and John Congletan. Gossard tells us of opening his vault of demos for the music while Jennings describes working in a band for the first time and writing lyrics about time as escapism, as well as his progress on another solo album and Painted Shield follow up. Gossard’s Loosegroove Records was also resurrected for the project, and Stone details plans for the label to release a final Brad album and a previously unreleased 1982 Duff McKagan record. On the Pearl Jam side, Gossard discusses what it’s been like to release Gigaton and not be able to tour it, the anxiety dreams he’s having with this being the longest he’s ever gone without playing Pearl Jam music, how the band is slowing down, eventual plans for No Code and Yield box sets, and recording more PJ music.

