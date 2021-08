Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas shared a solemn home recording of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive.”

Hadreas shared that he covered the disco classic for a commercial pitch, and said, “I suppose the cover is a little deathbed-y, I was very serious that day, but i like how it turned out. In particular the last moment… i might stretch that in to something new.”

Listen to his take on “I Will Survive” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.