May 15th marked the one year anniversary of the release of Perfume Genius‘ fifth album, Set My Heart on Fire Immediately.

Now Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas has shared a previously-livestreamed concert to celebrate the occasion!

Hadreas addressed the milestone and thanked fans on social media:

Backed by a six-piece band and a string quartet, Live at the Palace Theatre was originally streamed to a ticketed audience in Los Angeles in September of 2020. The proceeds from the livestream went to Immigration Equality, an LGBTQ immigrant rights organization.

Check out his performance…

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.