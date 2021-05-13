Pervis Staples, former tenor for gospel and soul group The Staple Singers, has died. It was confirmed on May 12th by a member of Mavis Staples‘ management team that the singer passed away on May 6th in his home in Dolton, Illinois.

“Pervis was one of a kind — comical and downright fly,” Mavis shared. “He would want to be remembered as an upright man, always willing to help and encourage others. He was one of the good guys and will live on as a true Chicago legend.”

The cause of his death is currently unknown. Pervis Staples was 85.

