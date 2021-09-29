This year, Petefest is having a special Fall festival on October 2, 2021 at their usual beautiful space called Jones Fields near The Parklands of Floyd’s Fork. The festival benefits the Pete Foundation to help adolescents with mental health issues. It’s a great cause with a great lineup of many local and regional bands including Ben Sollee, The Jesse Lees, Villa Mure and more. Doors open at 1 pm and more information plus tickets is available here.

We spoke with Shannon Vetter who helps organize the festival every year about what to expect this Saturday.