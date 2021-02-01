While the great Peter Frampton has retired from touring due to a degenerative muscle disease, that doesn’t mean he can’t still make magic in the studio!

The guitar legend and his band will be releasing an album of instrumental covers called Peter Frampton Forgets the Words.

Due April 23rd, the LP will feature covers of songs by the likes of Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, George Harrison, and Lenny Kravitz.

But’s it’s a cover of Radiohead that gives us our first hint of what’s to come– check out The Peter Frampton Band‘s version of “Reckoner”…

