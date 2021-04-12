Phoebe Bridgers ended her February Saturday Night Live appearance with an epic guitar smash, and it seemed we’d never see the instrument again. That was until Bridgers donated the busted guitar to GLAAD to be put up for auction. By the time the auction was over, the guitar had sold for an astonishing $101,500.

Anthony Ramos is the supervising producer of the GLAAD Media Awards, the event connected with the auction, and released a statement saying, “We’re so grateful to Phoebe for donating the guitar but also for being someone who’s a visible and out part of the community in rock music. She made a great album, and we love all she’s doing and love working with her.”

Of the anonymous buyer, he said, “Obviously it’s someone who’s either a huge Phoebe Bridgers fan or someone who is really into broken guitars or someone who really wants to help us accelerate our work for the LGBTQ community, and hopefully it’s someone who checks all three of those boxes.”