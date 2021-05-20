Veteran singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has shared a new video with a surprise guest: Phoebe Bridgers!

If you recall, earlier this year Browne provided backing vocals for an alternate, slower version of Bridgers’ song “Kyoto”, and now it appears she’s sort of returning the favor.

In the new video for Browne’s “My Cleveland Heart”– from his forthcoming album Downhill From Everywhere— Bridgers appears as a spooky nurse who may like Browne’s heart just a little too much!

As Browne told Rolling Stone: “I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe. Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

Check out the video for “My Cleveland Heart”…

