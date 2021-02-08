Phoebe Bridgers appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend for an unforgettable performance of two songs from her most recent album Punisher. The 11-track album was released last summer to critical acclaim as Bridgers filled her quarantine time with memorable pandemic performances.

All clad in full-body skeleton suits, the 26-year-old artist and her band started things off with a performance of the single “Kyoto.” For the second song, “I Know The End,” Bridgers appeared in a beaded black dress, with a pearl neck piece reminiscent of the more literal ribcage she wore before. The song ended with legendary rock move. She took her guitar by the neck and reminded the audience why it’s called an axe, smashing it against the speaker in front of her.

Watch Phoebe Bridgers in her energetic performances of “Kyoto” and “I Know The End” on Saturday Night Live below.



