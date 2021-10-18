Phoebe Bridgers performed at William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on Saturday night, and her Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker appeared as the surprise opener. At the end of her set, Baker performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III‘s “One Man Guy,” and brought out Bridgers to share the moment. Baker also came back out to perform “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End” with Bridgers at the end of her set.

Check out some clips from the show below!

PHOEBE SINGING WITH @julienrbaker A FEW MINUTES AGO!!!!

[via @/commipharb Berkeley October 16, 2021] pic.twitter.com/7qre3iE0FT — Phoebe Bridgers Updates 🕷 (@phoebefakenudes) October 17, 2021

MORE OF PHOEBE SINGING WITH @julienrbaker !!!!

[via @/commipharb Berkeley October 16, 2021] pic.twitter.com/TEPwyq4qig — Phoebe Bridgers Updates 🕷 (@phoebefakenudes) October 17, 2021

