Music News
October 18, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers performed at William Randolph Hearst Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA on Saturday night, and her Boygenius bandmate Julien Baker appeared as the surprise opener. At the end of her set, Baker performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III‘s “One Man Guy,” and brought out Bridgers to share the moment. Baker also came back out to perform “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End” with Bridgers at the end of her set.

Check out some clips from the show below!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.