MUNA (Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPhersonis) are an L.A.-based band recently signed to Saddest Factory Records— which just happens to be owned by Phoebe Bridgers!

MUNA wanted to pay homage to a cult classic film with the video for their queer love song, “Silk Chiffon”, and Bridgers participates in both the tune and the clip.

According to Billboard, the video “takes direct inspiration from the 1999 satiric rom-com But I’m a Cheerleader. In the video, lead singer Katie Gavin, dressed in her best high school cheerleading outfit and playing Natasha Lyonne‘s titular character, arrives outside of a color-coded conversion therapy camp. She’s greeted by a pink-haired Bridgers, playing one of the camp’s leaders, and her fellow bandmates, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin, each shaking their heads, warning her not to enter.”

Check out the buoyant fun of “Silk Chiffon”…

