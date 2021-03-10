Since the Grammy Awards will be held this Sunday, Spotify is sharing some new singles from every “Best New Artist” nominee throughout the week, and we’re particularly excited by Phoebe Bridgers‘ two contributions!

Bridgers has often referenced her love of Jackson Browne and he joins her on a new version of her hit, “Kyoto”, while Maria Taylor of the duo Azure Ray (as well as frequent contributor to Conor Oberst‘s Bright Eyes) joins Bridgers on the late John Prine‘s “Summer’s End”.

Listen to both below.

