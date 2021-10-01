Phoebe Bridgers has just released a studio version of comedian/musician/actor Bo Burhham‘s “That Funny Feeling”, from his Netflix special Inside. It’s a song Bridgers has been covering live since she returned to the road.

The cover is available exclusively through Phoebe Bridgers‘ Bandcamp and all proceeds from the sale will go to Texas Abortion Funds, which supports ten organizations in the state that provide abortion care for Texans after the passage of SB8.

And it just so happens that Phoebe Bridgers is in Texas this weekend for the Austin City Limits Festival. Check out the song below:

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/that-funny-feeling-2">That Funny Feeling by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.