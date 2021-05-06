Pink Floyd fans may want to plan a special trip later this year!

When The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains premiered at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017, American fans were disappointed it didn’t make its way across the pond.

Now there’s good news, as it’s been announced that the exhibition will have a substantial run at the Vogue Multicultural Museum in Los Angeles, starting August 3rd.

Their Mortal Remains runs through November 28th and features 350 artifacts from Floyd’s long and hallowed existence, including “previously unreleased gig recordings, original instruments, unknown scribbles and many personal mementos.”



Photos: Vogue Multicultural Museum

check out the trailer below:

