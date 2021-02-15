Acclaimed music engineer and equipment inventor Rupert Neve has died. A statement on his website revealed the cause of death to be “non-COVID pneumonia and heart failure.”

Neve was a pioneering equipment designer responsible for a wide range of music equipment, including mixing consoles, microphone preamplifiers, equalizers, and audio compressors. Their effects can be heard on countless records, including those of Fleetwood Mac, The Who, and Santana. The Neve 1073 preamplifier is an industry standard to this day.

Neve received Lifetime Achievement Technical Grammy Award in 1997 after establishing a highly respected lineage of analog and digital equipment.

“While Rupert’s passions for music, creativity, and insistence on exceptional quality have made an indelible mark on the fabric of the recording industry, his kindness and generosity made him a legend to us all,” read a statement posted from the Rupert Neve Designs Twitter. “Through his designs and through the music created with them, his spirit will live on eternally. God bless you, Rupert.”

Rupert Neve was 94.