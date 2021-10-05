Piper Madison is an indie artist from Louisville and just released her sophomore album today called How Do I Love? Piper wrote, performed and co-produced the album in Louisville. The new album has some great grooves and chill vibes with her soothing voice and slinky beats. A good example is in the song “Pearls”. Piper explains about the song on her Facebook page:

The latest single off the album, “Pearls” is about a girl who ‘looks the part’ with material riches and a façade of perfection, but doesn’t feel worthy of it all on the inside. The song journeys through her state of mind as she embraces the sadness of feeling separate from herself.

Check out “Pearls” below and her new album How Do I Love? now streaming everywhere. She is definitely someone to watch out for!