Pixies have announced that they have chosen to cancel their 11 U.S. dates that were set for this September amid growing Covid safety concerns.

An official statement released today said, “Pixies have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases made worse by the Delta variant, this is the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and ask that their fans stay safe and healthy.”

Refunds are being made available to fans at their point of purchase.

