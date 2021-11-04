Pixies have announced details of a massive new box set coming early next year that will no doubt thrill fans!

Live in Brixton will completely document the legendary band’s four sold-out reunion shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June of 2004.

The eight-disc box set will come in both vinyl and CD formats and will mark the first time the recordings from those shoes have been officially released.





All formats will be released with a poster of the box set’s artwork and a 24-page booklet that includes photos and new artwork, plus memories and paraphernalia from fans who were at the gigs.

Live in Brixton comes out January 28th.

