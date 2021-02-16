Pleaser is a relatively new Louisville band formed in 2019 but their tight sound and harmonies would lead one to think they’d been together a whole lot longer than that. The band is Collin Bennett on vocals and rhythm guitar, Kyle Eger on lead guitar, Aidan Post on bass, Corbin Wright on drums, and Madison “Trippy” Walker on keys. Their upcoming EP called Why Aren’t You Any Fun, produced by Cole Clark, is due this March on SonaBlast! Records and they just released their new single “Away From You”. We’re looking forward to hearing the rest of the EP after this first taste from Pleaser.