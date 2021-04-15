According to a press release, Rusty Young, founding member of seminal country-rock band Poco and one of the most influential steel guitar players in rock history, died yesterday of a heart attack at his home in Davisville, Missouri. He was 75 years old.

“Rusty was the most unpretentious, caring and idyllic artist I have ever worked with, a natural life force that he consistently poured into his music,” says Rick Alter, Poco and Rusty’s manager of more than 20 years, “To fans and fellow musicians alike, he was a once-in-a-lifetime musician, songwriter, performer and friend.” A memorial service for Rusty will be held October 16th at Wildwood Springs Lodge in Steelville, MO where Rusty and his wife Mary met 20 years ago.

