Like so many bands, Portugal. The Man are starting to plan their first shows since the start of the pandemic– with a nice extra!

In addition to announcing tour dates, the band has also shared a new EP called Ulu Selects Vol #1 (Live), which features three songs from a 2017 Fader session (“Feel It Still”, “So Young” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger”), plus “Noise Pollution” from a performance on KCRW.

You can check out the EP here and then scroll down to check out Portugal. The Man‘s tour dates…

Portugal. the Man 2021 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Cleveland, OH @ WonderStruck Festival

08/21 – Palmer, AK @ Alaska State Fair

09/05 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock

09/12 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

09/21 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

09/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

09/24 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

09/25 – Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park

09/26 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield

10/16 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

