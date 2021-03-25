In December of 2008 Portugal. The Man found themselves in a studio in Portland, Oregon after wrapping up an extensive tour. The Alaskan band wanted to capture what their setlist had become in a full-set performance, so they recorded what has become the Oregon City Sessions— which they accomplished in one run with no re-takes or overdubs.

A film version of this endeavor was occasionally unveiled in the homes of friends and in parking lots after shows for a few fans, but the accompanying album has never been properly released– until now!

Oregon City Sessions officially drops April 16th on streaming platforms, with physical editions due June 11th.

Oregon City Sessions Tracklist:

01. Church Mouth

02. Horse Warming Party

03. New Orleans

04. Bellies Are Full

05. 1989

06. My Mind

07. Lay Me Back Down

08. Chicago

09. And I

10. The Devil

11. AKA M80 The Wolf

12. Colors

13. March With 6

14. Tommy

15. Helter Skelter

Here’s a clip from the sessions of Portugal. The Man performing “The Devil”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream