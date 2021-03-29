Elton John made a surprising revelation during a recent airing of his Apple Music radio show Rocket Hour.

The news came during last week’s episode featuring English musician SG Lewis. During the interview, John expressed his pleasure in the list of guests on Lewis’ most recent album Times. The album features artists like Nile Rodgers, Lucky Daye, Robyn, and many more; Lewis then shared how he’s “desperate” to add John to his list of collaborators.

The 26-year-old’s wish was granted, and John revealed a bit of surprising news with his offer.

John nonchalantly responded, “I’ve just done something with Metallica [and] during this lockdown period I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that. I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, I’ve been doing great stuff with other people. So I’ll get you my email, email me and let’s get together and do something, okay?”

Miley Cyrus revealed his participation in her Metallica covers album to Capital FM this January saying, “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band.”

No other details on an Elton John/Metallica collaboration have been released.