Def Jam is releasing a new DMX album called Exodus following the rapper’s untimely death last month at the age of 50.

Executive producer Swizz Beats shared a statement saying, “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

DMX passed away on April 9, 2021. Exodus is set to be released on May 28. View the album art and announcement below.

