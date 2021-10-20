Sarah Breit is a new star rising on the Louisville music scene as a powerhouse singer and songwriter. Her new single which was just released today shows off her pipes and songwriting. “Wake of The Truth” starts out soft and quickly moves into a great soaring groove with the slinky slide Dobro playing of Chet Surgener and organ and guitars of Steve Sturgill. Chet recorded and produced the song and it was mixed and mastered by Dave Chale of Deadbird Studios.

Sarah says “the song was inspired by the changing of the seasons which is why I think it’s a perfect time to release it now. Nature provides such great inspiration and the transition from summer to fall is so visceral, the smells, the colors, the crispness of the cold air. So often, this time of year reminds of major changes in our own lives which is reflected in the lyrics of this song.”

You can download the song at Sarah’s website and directly benefit the artist here.

There are no plans for a full length album yet but we are crossing our fingers for more in the near future!