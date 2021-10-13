Louisville’s Isaac Fosl-van Wyke released his album Underneath at the beginning of the month, and shared his brand new video for the album’s “The Crimson Bride” with us today! Wyke enlisted the help of visual artist Rakel Stammer who crafted an almost haunting animated visual for the track. The full LP features contributions from musicians Joan Shelley, Nathan Salsburg, Lacey Guthrie, Anna Krippenstapel, and more. Watch the video for “The Crimson Bride” below.