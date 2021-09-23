In just a few months The Pretenders will release deluxe reissues of their first two albums!

Pretenders (Deluxe Edition) and Pretenders II (Deluxe Edition) will arrive November 5th with tracks personally curated by frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

The albums will be available as three-disc sets, as well as limited-edition colored vinyl. Booklets will include rare photos of the band, new liner notes and an exclusive, hand-numbered Pretenders print.

Both sets will include studio outtakes, single mixes, B-sides and live tracks.

