Primal Scream vocalist Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth from the band Savages have united for a project a press release compares to works by George Jones and Tammy Wynette, along with Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris.

Utopian Ashes drops July 2nd and also features Gillespie’s PS bandmates Andrew Innes, Martin Duffy, and Darrin Mooney, as well as Beth’s partner Johnny Hostile.

Gillespie said of the album, “I wanted to put pain back into music. I wasn’t hearing a lot of it in modern rock music,” adding, “I was thinking about two people living alone, together but apart, existing and suffering in a psychic malaise, who plough on because of responsibilities and commitments. It’s about the impermanence of everything—an existential fact that everyone has to face at some point in their lives.”

In the same press release Jehnny Beth stated, “In the same way you create characters for a novel, we’ve created characters here. But you put yourself in it, because you’re trying to understand the human situation. The singing has to be authentic. That’s all that matters.”

Check out the haunting first single, “Remember We Were Lovers”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream