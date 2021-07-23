A previously unreleased Prince album, Welcome 2 America, will finally be shared with the world July 30th and we have another hint of what’s to come with a third single!

According to a press release the 12-track LP was recorded in 2010 and “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

Featuring a hook sung by the New Power Generation‘s Liv Warfield, with accompaniment by her fellow vocalists Shelby J. and Elisa Fiorillo, check out the playful “Hot Summer”…

