French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has joined forces with Prince‘s estate for an exclusive partnership that will feature vinyl and clothing releases to honor the late icon.

The estate will release a limited edition seven-inch vinyl in collaboration with Warner Records that includes “Party Man” and a previously unreleased live version of “Cool” that was recorded at one of Prince’s final live performances in Paris.

The clothing collection includes the official 2020-2021 PSG logo embellished with Prince’s famous “love” symbol, hand-dyed purple shirts, multi-layered neoprene jogger sets, premium Italian-leather hoodies with the embroidered Prince symbol and hand-dyed purple silk lining, plus Italian-leather bucket hats with embossed croc pattern and hand-dyed purple silk lining.

A little too fancy for you? There’s also a Prince of the Parc streetwear essentials collection, consisting of Prince-inspired t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and hats.

The vinyl is available right now from Prince’s official site, as well as Paris Saint-Germain’s megastore and their online store. The apparel collections will be available exclusively from the PSG Megastore, the PSG Champs-Elysées store and PSG’s online store beginning May 24th.

Watch the official announcement…

