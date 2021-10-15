Prince‘s estate has shared a demo of his 1981 hit “Do Me, Baby” in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the album Controversy. Of course, a Prince demo is no plain, ordinary demo. The icon arranged the instruments and vocals on his own to create a lush and funky R&B track.

The official press release tells the song’s story:

“Do Me, Baby” is best known as the centerpiece of 1981’s “Controversy” album, but Prince first recorded the song years earlier. A demo featuring Prince and his best friend and creative collaborator André Cymone was initially recorded in 1978. Then a year later, Prince fully reimagined the track as a solo recording during the April 1979 recording sessions for Prince at Alpha Studios in North Hollywood, CA, with overdubs added in the same period at Hollywood Sound Records in Hollywood, CA. From that 2″ multitrack master tape, a cassette rough mix – recently discovered in Prince’s legendary vault and labeled in the artist’s own handwriting – was rendered but ultimately shelved. This special release of “Do Me, Baby (Demo)” has been newly mixed to match the original demo cassette specs by Prince’s Grammy-nominated engineer Chris James, and mastered by Prince’s longtime collaborator and multiple Grammy-winning engineer Bernie Grundman. As was typical with Prince, he revisited the song afresh more than two years later when he created an entirely new solo recording of “Do Me, Baby” at Sunset Sound in June 1981. That master recording was released on October 14, 1981, as the epic final song on Side A of “Controversy.”

Listen to the previously unreleased demo of “Do Me, Baby” below.

