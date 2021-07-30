It seems like we’ve been talking about it forever, but Prince‘s posthumous release has finally arrived!

Welcome 2 America was unveiled at midnight after previously being shelved by “The Purple One” in 2010.

We’ve already shared the two tracks “Born 2 Die” and “Hot Summer”, but now you can hear the entire album which his estate says, “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

