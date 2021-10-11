Two piece band Feral Vices is keeping punk music alive and well in Louisville, KY. Their new EP called With Offerings comes out December 3rd and we have the first single from it titled “Mass Produce Your Revolution”. Alexander Hoagland (guitar/vox) and Justin Cottner (drums) are the dynamic duo blasting out these catchy anthems. Catch them at Mag Bar on October 24th. Meanwhile, check out their new song and video below.