Pure, simple, and sweet describes the folk sounds of musician Jondra Nicole Adkins. Born and raised in Appalachia near Whitesburg, Kentucky and now an official Louisvillian, she has just released her first EP called Drown It Out. All originals, the album features Blakeley Burger on violin, Taylor Shuck on banjo, Sean First on bass, and Angela Scharfenberger on percussion and bass. The album was recorded and mixed by Anne Gauthier at La La Land. Check out “Hotel Song” for a taste of this up and coming singer/songwriter.