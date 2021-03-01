We don’t know what we like more– the idea or the adorable animation– so we’ll just go with both!

It’s hard to believe but Queen are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band and one of the ways they’re celebrating that milestone with fans is with Queen: Rock Tour — a mobile rhythm game that gives players the chance to recreate some of the band’s most iconic styles and play along to 20 of their greatest hits.

Fans are able to play as band members Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, or Roger Taylor, and perform at 10 different venues around the world. High scores help to unlock band trivia and exclusive images from the official Queen Archives.

Queen: Rock Tour is available now on iOS and Android and can be downloaded here.

Check out the game’s trailer…

